Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shot up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.68 and last traded at $71.40. 28,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,690,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 67,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $4,922,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,745,899.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $348,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 806,517 shares of company stock valued at $50,773,726. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,160,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,951,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

