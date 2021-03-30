Internet of People (IOP) Market Cap Reaches $310,215.30

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar. Internet of People has a market cap of $310,215.30 and approximately $15.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028298 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

