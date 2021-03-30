Internxt Reaches Market Cap of $20.68 Million (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Internxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.84 or 0.00055410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internxt has traded up 64.9% against the dollar. Internxt has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and approximately $557,030.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00047918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6,762.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00619236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00026570 BTC.

About Internxt

INXT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internxt is internxt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

