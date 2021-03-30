Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $5.04. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 3,442 shares.

IDXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpace Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

The company has a market cap of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Kamin acquired 83,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $259,740.00. 54.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.62% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

