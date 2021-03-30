InterPrivate III Financial Partners (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) Trading Up 0.2%

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPVFU)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 5,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPVFU)

There is no company description available for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.