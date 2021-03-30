Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Down 35.9% in March

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of IKTSY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.84. 361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IKTSY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

