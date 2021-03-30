Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.14% from the stock’s previous close.

INTZ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $367.27 million, a PE ratio of -123.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $331,125.00. Also, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $735,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $2,841,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

