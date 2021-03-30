Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $966,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. TRG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $23,666,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Intuit by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,648. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.42. 5,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,671. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.55 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

