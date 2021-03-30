Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 117,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 654.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $718.21. 1,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $741.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $744.70. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $738.12.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

