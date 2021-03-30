Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.7% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $722.98. 4,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $741.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $744.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $738.12.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

