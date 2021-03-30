Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Short Interest Up 67.6% in March

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 4,080,000 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 360,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVC stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 410,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,671. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $269.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Invacare has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IVC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

