Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,484,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,679,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,074,000. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 462,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,954. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77.

