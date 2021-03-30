Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 423,611 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 196,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.