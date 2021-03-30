Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 3.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJQ. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJQ opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

