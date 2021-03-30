Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Stake Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.46% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 53,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 131,605 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of PEJ opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.