Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGF opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

