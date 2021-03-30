Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Up 75.4% in March

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the February 28th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE VKQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,595. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.