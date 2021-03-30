Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $313.38. 3,489,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,387,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $180.86 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

