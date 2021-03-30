Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,146,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,561,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,187,000 after buying an additional 44,062 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,648,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,034,000.

XLG stock opened at $296.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.75 and a 52 week high of $300.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

