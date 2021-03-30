Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 18.6% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reliant Wealth Planning owned approximately 1.84% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $31,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

XLG stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.81. 181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,002. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $186.75 and a 12-month high of $300.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

