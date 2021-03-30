Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,981 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 874,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 359,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 240,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. 522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

