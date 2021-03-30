Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,635 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 874,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 359,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 240,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97.

