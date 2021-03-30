Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. MTM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of PSCI stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $93.07. 4,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,117. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $98.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

