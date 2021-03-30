Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
VRIG stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $25.13.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.
Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.