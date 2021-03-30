Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VRIG stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

