Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Up 70.5% in March

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,985 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 58.25%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.