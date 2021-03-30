Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 30th (COK, DPW, DRI, ENEL, JST, KER, MC, NOEJ, SIEGY, SMGZY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 30th:

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Cancom SE alerts:

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

was given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.40 ($11.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €590.00 ($694.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €640.00 ($752.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial and other services primarily in Japan and internationally. Nonlife Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. Life Insurance segment provides life insurance underwriting and asset management business. It also engaged in operation of nursing care service business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for biologic drugs of single or bispecific action. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc., formerly known as Chanticleer Holdings Inc., is based in PRINCETON, N.J. “

Takkt (ETR:TTK) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 188 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.