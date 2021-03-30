Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Energy Fuels (UUUU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN: UUUU) recently:

3/29/2021 – Energy Fuels had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $7.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2021 – Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

3/24/2021 – Energy Fuels had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.50.

3/23/2021 – Energy Fuels had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.50.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,767 shares of company stock worth $184,591. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

