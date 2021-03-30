Investors Buy High Volume of Cedar Fair Call Options (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,867 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 700% compared to the average volume of 1,108 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

FUN stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. 691,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,130,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after buying an additional 1,661,487 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 317,723 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

