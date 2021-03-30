Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 65,032 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 11,212 call options.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Discovery by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 453,395 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. 2,005,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,160,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

