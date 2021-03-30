Investors Buy Large Volume of Par Pacific Call Options (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 20,911 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,371% compared to the typical volume of 1,422 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PARR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 154,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Par Pacific by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 82,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,670. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $763.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.