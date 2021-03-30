Iofina (LON:IOF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.82

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.82 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.80 ($0.15). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 315,926 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.02 million and a PE ratio of 12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.82.

In other news, insider Lance J. Baller acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider Lance J. Baller acquired 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £21,125 ($27,599.95). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 392,500 shares of company stock worth $5,072,500.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

