ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) Short Interest Update

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,726,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Shares of IACA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,203. ION Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.