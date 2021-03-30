IONChain (IONC) Market Capitalization Tops $255,378.89

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. IONChain has a market capitalization of $255,378.89 and $3,671.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,086.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.00635980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.