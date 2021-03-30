Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IINX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Ionix Technology has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.91.
Ionix Technology Company Profile
