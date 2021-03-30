Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IINX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Ionix Technology has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Ionix Technology Company Profile

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

