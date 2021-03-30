IoT Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.95 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and $4.95 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002686 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00064405 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

