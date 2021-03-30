IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $1.57

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 5% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00002663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $4.37 billion and $142.50 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VITE (VITE) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00064676 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

