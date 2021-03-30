IQeon Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.48 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $14.48 million and $662,350.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,783.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.97 or 0.00644114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027275 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

