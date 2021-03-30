iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 8.3%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.92. 1,207,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,064,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

IQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. American International Group Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

