iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Down to $136.39

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.39, but opened at $131.65. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 28 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $1,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,585.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,788,500. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

