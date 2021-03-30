IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Up 95.9% in March

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the February 28th total of 172,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 539,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.80% of IRIDEX worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

