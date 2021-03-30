IRISnet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.46 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $225.79 million and $17.46 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00212722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.27 or 0.00901428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00029934 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,010,262,984 coins and its circulating supply is 972,671,914 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.