Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE IRM opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

