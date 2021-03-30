Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,095 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Iron Mountain worth $23,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,991,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 232,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 197,790 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Iron Mountain by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 490,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.