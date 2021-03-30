iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 75.6% in March

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,603,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

IXUS stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $70.32. 45,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $72.65.

