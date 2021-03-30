iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 133,265 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 92,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 43,127.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY stock opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $100.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.55.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.