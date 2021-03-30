iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKG. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKG stock opened at $249.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.49 and a 200 day moving average of $227.95. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $126.19 and a 1 year high of $255.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

