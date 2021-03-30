iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Arvest Bank Trust Division’s Largest Position

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $189,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,767,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

