iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,030 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 98,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWQ opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

