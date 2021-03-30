iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Position Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of IGM opened at $357.04 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $199.64 and a one year high of $382.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.14.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

