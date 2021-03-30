iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 138,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,357,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.80. 106,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.60 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

